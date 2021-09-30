Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case
Sarkozy is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.
French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign..
Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, was not present at the Paris court for the verdict's announcement.