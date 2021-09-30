Sarah Everard's killer "shook" in the dock as he was handed a rare whole-life sentence by Britain's top court over the kidnapping, rape and murder of the 33-year-old.The serving British Met Police officer, Wayne Couzens, kidnapped...Full Article
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens gets 'rare' life sentence
