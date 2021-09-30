The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcanic eruption flows into the Atlantic Ocean and solidifies when it hits the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus, the European...Full Article
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island
Satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares by the..
Screenshot of video footage showing the destruction of Saint Pius X Church in La Palma in the Canary Islands on Sept. 26, 2021.