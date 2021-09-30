A former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp skipped the start Thursday of her trial in Germany on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. She was picked up several hours later and ordered held...Full Article
Former Nazi camp secretary, 96, caught after skipping trial
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
96-Year-Old Former Nazi Concentration Camp Sec. Caught After Going on the Lam Ahead of Trial on 11,000+ Counts of Accessory to Murder
A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was caught after going on the lam ahead of the beginning of her scheduled..
Top Stories this PM: Anti-vaxxers defy YouTube's new ban; former Nazi secretary caught trying to escape trial
Former Nazi Camp Secretary, 96, Caught after Skipping Trial
German Police Arrest 96-Year-Old Nazi Suspect Who Tried to Skip Court
Runaway Former Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary Facing Trial is Found
Former Nazi concentration camp secretary flees before trial
Irmgard Furchner, who was due in court Thursday skipped the opening of her trial where she's accused of aiding more than 11,000..