Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Published
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.Full Article
Published
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.Full Article
Sunday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update
“The pandemic has destabilized societies, economies, and governments. It has shown that there is no global security without..