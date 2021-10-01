At least nine COVID-19 patients have died after a blaze ripped through a hospital in Romania.Full Article
COVID patients killed in Romania's third deadly hospital fire in less than a year
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How COVID-19 laid bare America's diabetes crisis
It took the deadly disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic to expose a deeper, more intractable U.S. public-health crisis: for more..
Reuters - Politics
Japan To Lift All Coronavirus Emergency Steps Nationwide
Watch VideoJapan's government announced Tuesday that the coronavirus state of emergency will end this week to help rejuvenate the..
Newsy