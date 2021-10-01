Peter Nygard Set to Be Extradited to the U.S.
Peter Nygard, a former fashion executive, will soon be extradited from Canada to the United States to face charges of crimes against women and teenage girls.Full Article
Peter Nygard, one of one of Canada's wealthiest people, could face sex-trafficking charges in the US. Canadian authorities,..
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard's extradition hearing will be broadcast live Friday morning on media websites, including CBC.ca...