NWSL Cancels Schedule Amid Coaching Abuse Scandal
Published
Under pressure for its handling of accusations that multiple coaches abused players, the top U.S. women’s league called off five games...Full Article
Published
Under pressure for its handling of accusations that multiple coaches abused players, the top U.S. women’s league called off five games...Full Article
Two games were scheduled for Friday and another three Saturday. The league did not offer a specific date for a return to..
Under pressure for its handling of accusations that multiple coaches abused players, the top U.S. women’s league called off five..