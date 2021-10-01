Andy Serkis on 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and That Mid-Credits Scene
Published
The filmmaker reveals that a key character was nearly in the story: "It couldn't have been more in flux-y if you tried."Full Article
Published
The filmmaker reveals that a key character was nearly in the story: "It couldn't have been more in flux-y if you tried."Full Article
On this episode of 'Notes on a Scene,' 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' director Andy Serkis break down the scene where Venom and..
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' stars Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis answer the web's most searched questions about themselves and Venom...