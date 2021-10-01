Japan's Princess Mako has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by media speculation about her upcoming marriage to her commoner fiance, Kei Komuro, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Friday....Full Article
Japanese Princess Mako diagnosed with PTSD before wedding to commoner
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Princess postpones wedding over 'immaturity' (2018)
Bleacher Report AOL
Japan’s Princess Mako and her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro have postponed their highly anticipated engagement and wedding until at..