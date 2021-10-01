Trump donor files report to police alleging unwanted sexual advances from Corey Lewandowski
Published
Trashelle Odom accused the former Trump adviser of touching her repeatedly and making sexual comments at a Las Vegas dinner.Full Article
Published
Trashelle Odom accused the former Trump adviser of touching her repeatedly and making sexual comments at a Las Vegas dinner.Full Article
One of former United States President Donald Trump's top aides, Corey Lewandowski, is being accused of unwanted sexual advances..