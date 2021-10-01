Buccaneers list Rob Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night
Published
Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. Rob Gronkowski may not. The Buccaneers have listed Gronkowski as doubtful for...Full Article
Published
Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. Rob Gronkowski may not. The Buccaneers have listed Gronkowski as doubtful for...Full Article
Rob Gronkowski will miss his first matchup against the Patriots, as he is not traveling to New England for Sunday night's game...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder) will be game-time..