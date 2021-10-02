Alex Jones loses defamation lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' claims
Published
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable for damages in three lawsuits filed by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims in...Full Article
Published
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable for damages in three lawsuits filed by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims in...Full Article
Infowars Host Alex Jones Must Pay Damages, To Sandy Hook Families After False Claims.
The conspiracy theorist was found..
Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who hosts the right-wing commentary website Infowars, was found legally responsible in two..