News24.com | UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis
The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday, the UK government has said.Full Article
Army tanker drivers are to start delivering fuel to petrol stations from Monday in an emergency government move prompted by the..
The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents two-thirds of UK filling stations, said the fuel crisis is “easing”