Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 5 million as Delta variant wreaks havoc
Published
More than half of all global COVID-related deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.Full Article
Published
More than half of all global COVID-related deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.Full Article
The more contagious Delta variant continues to wreak havoc among children worldwide. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!