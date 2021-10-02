Melania Trump nicknamed 'Rapunzel' by secret service, book says
In Stephanie Grisham's new book, she claims that Melania Trump rarely left the White House and spent a lot of her time working on photo albums.Full Article
The former FLOTUS reportedly would purposely crop Donald Trump out of photos before sharing them on social media.
