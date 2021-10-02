JT Daniels, KJ Jefferson to be game-time decisions for Georgia-Arkansas football showdown
Published
Georgia's JT Daniels is trying to play through a lat injury, while Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson has been limited in practice with a PCL...Full Article
Published
Georgia's JT Daniels is trying to play through a lat injury, while Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson has been limited in practice with a PCL...Full Article
Georgia's JT Daniels is trying to play through a lat injury, while Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson has been limited in practice with a PCL..