Van Halen's David Lee Roth is 'throwing in the shoes,' will retire after final shows in January
Published
Van Halen's David Lee Roth is 'throwing in the shoes.' The legendary rock singer will retire after his final shows in January.Full Article
Published
Van Halen's David Lee Roth is 'throwing in the shoes.' The legendary rock singer will retire after his final shows in January.Full Article
Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth has announced that he plans to retire from performing.
David Lee Roth says he's getting ready to hang it all up, but first, he's going out with a bang on the Las Vegas Strip ... where..
David Lee Roth has spent 50 years as a showman, first with the Van Halen brothers in the early 1970s. He’s calling it quits in..