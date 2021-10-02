Emily Ratajkowski Claims Robin Thicke Groped Her on ‘Blurred Lines’ Set in New Book
Published
“Out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” model writes of...Full Article
Published
“Out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” model writes of...Full Article
Model Emily Ratajkowski alleges in an upcoming book that singer Robin Thicke groped her while filming the music video for..
Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her experience on the “Blurred Lines” music video set with singer Robin Thicke. The..