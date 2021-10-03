NRL grand final to proceed as Queensland records no new COVID-19 cases
The NRL grand final will go ahead in Brisbane on schedule, with Queensland recording no new COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she plans to attend the match at Suncorp Stadium after just one overseas case was detected in..
With South Sydney set to play Penrith in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final, health officials have urged fans to follow NSW’s COVID-19..