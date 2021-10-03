Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, 'a number of civilians' dead
Published
A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a 'number of civilians dead,' a Taliban spokesman said.Full Article
Published
A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a 'number of civilians dead,' a Taliban spokesman said.Full Article
A bomb has exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, leaving a "number of civilians dead", according to the..