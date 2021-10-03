Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia hits new record for daily deaths

Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from Covid-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high.The national coronavirus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported...Full Article
Officials from the country, which has Europe's highest pandemic death toll, said there are still no plans to impose a lockdown.
