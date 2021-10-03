Advil cold and sinus tablets recalled in Canada due to labelling mix-up
Published
Two lots of Advil tablets have been recalled in Canada due to a labelling error that may lead to some caplets being taken at the wrong time of day.Full Article
Published
Two lots of Advil tablets have been recalled in Canada due to a labelling error that may lead to some caplets being taken at the wrong time of day.Full Article
A labelling error has prompted a recall of specific batches of Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack, Health Canada..