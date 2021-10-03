'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions
Published
More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds…Full Article
Published
More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds…Full Article
The Pandora Papers are the latest in a series of mass leaks of financial documents, which follow the Panama Papers in 2016 and the..
Millions of documents reveal offshore deals and assets of more than 100 billionaires, 30 world leaders and 300 public officials