Pandora Papers: Illegal riches of world leaders ‘exposed’

A trove of nearly 12 million documents purportedly throwing light on the secret, and allegedly ill-gotten, wealth of the rich and famous, including Indians, was made public on Sunday as part of the infamous "Pandora Papers" investigation.