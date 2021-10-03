Tom Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft hug before highly anticipated game
Published
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft met and hugged at Gillette Stadium before the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played Sunday night.Full Article
Published
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft met and hugged at Gillette Stadium before the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played Sunday night.Full Article
The ties to Donald Trump once ran deep through the New England Patriots, with the former president having a well-known friendship..