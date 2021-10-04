Billions': Damian Lewis Leaving After 5 Seasons as Bobby Axelrod
Published
Bobby Axelrod has cashed out. Emmy winner Damian Lewis ended his five-season Billions run in the Showtime drama’s season finale on Sunday night.Full Article
Published
Bobby Axelrod has cashed out. Emmy winner Damian Lewis ended his five-season Billions run in the Showtime drama’s season finale on Sunday night.Full Article
Showtime said Sunday that season six of the show will debut Jan. 23.
Damian Lewis has officially exited his hit TV show Billions. The final episodes of season 5 began airing in early September...