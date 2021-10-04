Netflix's 'Squid Game' is a sensation. Here's why it's so popular
Published
The show is a hot topic on social media, where the hashtag "#SquidGame" on TikTok has been viewed more than 22.8 billion times.Full Article
Published
The show is a hot topic on social media, where the hashtag "#SquidGame" on TikTok has been viewed more than 22.8 billion times.Full Article
Jung Ho-yeon is one of the breakout stars of the new Netflix series Squid Game and the popular new show marks her acting debut! The..
Netflix shared an updated look at its most popular TV shows and films, which revealed very few surprises for those who have been..
The Korean horror series is already Netflix's biggest non-English show, says co-CEO Ted Sarandos -- but it also has a "very good..