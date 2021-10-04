Pandora Papers do not open Pandora's Box for Moscow

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has published the Pandora Papers report about the alleged involvement of world leaders, their associates, officials and businessmen in offshore schemes. More than 600 journalists from 150 media organizations, including the BBC (the UK), The Washington Post (the United States), Le Monde (France) and others. It took the journalists two years to study the Pandora Archive - 11.9 million confidential documents that were in the possession of the ICIJ. They called this offshore data leak the largest in history. Pandora Papers and Russia The offshore of Channel One CEO Konstantin Ernst as a reward for organizing coverage of the 2014 Olympics received a share in a project to buy old Soviet cinemas from the state, demolish them and build private shopping and residential complexes in their place, The Washington Post wrote.