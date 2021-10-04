A Nobel Prize That Might Have Been
Published
A recent study of black holes has confirmed a fundamental prediction made by Stephen Hawking nearly five decades ago. But the ultimate award is out of his reach.Full Article
Published
A recent study of black holes has confirmed a fundamental prediction made by Stephen Hawking nearly five decades ago. But the ultimate award is out of his reach.Full Article
Two US-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday for their discovery of the receptors that..
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian findings could pave the way for new pain killers, the award-giving organisation said.