William Shatner going to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket
Published
“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," the actor said.Full Article
Published
“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," the actor said.Full Article
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk, is set to become the oldest person to fly to space.
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel..