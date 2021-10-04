A British nurse has denied charges of murdering eight babies and trying to kill 10 more while working on a hospital's neonatal ward. Lucy Letby, 31, appeared for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court by video link from prison....Full Article
British nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies on hospital ward
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nurse Lucy Letby denies murder of eight babies at hospital
Wales Online
The 31-year-old entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court
-
UK: Nurse denies murdering 8 babies in hospital ward
SeattlePI.com
-
Lucy Letby: Nurse denies murdering eight babies
BBC Local News