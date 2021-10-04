Whistleblower: 'Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook'
Published
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, said the social...Full Article
Published
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, said the social...Full Article
Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in parts of the world on Monday.
The company said it was..