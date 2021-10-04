Raiders vs. Chargers Prop Bet: Take The Over On This Surprising L.A. Wideout On Monday Night Football
Published
Sean Koerner highlights his favorite NFL prop bet for the Monday Night Football showdown between the Raiders and Chargers.Full Article
Published
Sean Koerner highlights his favorite NFL prop bet for the Monday Night Football showdown between the Raiders and Chargers.Full Article
Las Vegas Raiders (+3) are underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Cousin Sal likes the Raiders to..