Coldplay & BTS' 'My Universe' Launches Atop Both Billboard Global Charts
Published
The sky's the limit for Coldplay and BTS, as their new single "My Universe" debuts at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global...Full Article
Published
The sky's the limit for Coldplay and BTS, as their new single "My Universe" debuts at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global...Full Article
Before this week, BTS boasted appearances on Billboard’s Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult Contemporary and Rhythmic Airplay..
BTS kicked off the 2021 Global Citizen Festival with a feel-good performance of "Permission to Dance" from Seoul. Plus, they joined..