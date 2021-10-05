Facebook Outage Shows World Reliance on WhatsApp, Instagram
Published
The outage disrupted the digital lives of small-business owners, politicians, aid workers and others. But for some, it was a welcome reprieve.Full Article
Published
The outage disrupted the digital lives of small-business owners, politicians, aid workers and others. But for some, it was a welcome reprieve.Full Article
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Back, After Longest Outage Ever.
Faceboook's platforms are back after a global 7-hour..
The outage happened on Monday afternoon and has affected millions of people around the world