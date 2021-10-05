One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot
It was bought in Morro Bay, California. The winning numbers were white balls of 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69 and a Powerball number of 15.Full Article
Planning to play Powerball tonight? The jackpot may be higher than you thought. It climbed to $685 million on Monday due to brisk..
The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.