New Japan PM Kishida confirms strong alliance with US in talks with Biden
Published
TOKYO (Reuters) -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a "strong" message from President Joe Biden...Full Article
Published
TOKYO (Reuters) -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a "strong" message from President Joe Biden...Full Article
Watch VideoFormer Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to..
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's governing party will vote to pick its new leader Wednesday, with the presumed next prime minister facing..
TRANSCRIPT: The Inside Story: Biden’s U.N. Debut (Episode 06 – September 23, 2021) Voice of KATHERINE GYPSON, VOA..