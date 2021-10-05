Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded US$137M
Tesla Inc. must pay nearly US$137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.Full Article
A jury in San Francisco agreed that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment
