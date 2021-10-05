Urban Meyer Has 'Zero Credibility' with Jaguars After Viral Bar Video, Player Says
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly in danger of losing the locker room's support after a viral video posted over...Full Article
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly in danger of losing the locker room's support after a viral video posted over...Full Article
Following the Jaguars loss to the Bengals last Thursday night, Meyer didn't travel back with the team to Jacksonville.
Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer met with the media Monday morning for his regularly scheduled press conference and was immediately..