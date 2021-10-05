Facebook hearing live updates: Whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies
A Senate subcommittee on Tuesday looked at how Facebook manipulated content, hearing from a whistleblower who claimed the company knew...Full Article
Frances Haugen told "60 Minutes" that "there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for..
It was a bad night for Facebook.
On an episode of 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night, Frances Haugen revealed that she..