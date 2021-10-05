Texas board recommends posthumous pardon for George Floyd
The 2004 conviction, which was brought by a former Houston narcotics officer now at the center of a policing scandal, will be set aside,...Full Article
The Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles is recommending a full posthumous pardon for George Floyd in his 2004 drug conviction...