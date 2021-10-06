Body found in Orlando confirmed to be Miya Marcano
Police are still waiting on the medical examiner's office to issue a preliminary cause of death.Full Article
Family and friends of Miya Marcano came together at her apartment in Orlando for a vigil after her body was found in a wooded area..
Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Saturday that deputies located the body of a woman they believe is Miya Marcano. The body..