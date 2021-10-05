Cardinals’ 4-0 start has them popping atop NFL power rankings
NFL.com has the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 1 team in their power rankings ahead of Week 5 of the NFL season.Full Article
How high did the Cardinals and Cowboys climb after exceptionally strong efforts by both teams? Dan Hanzus takes stock of the NFL...
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, two of the five remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, play in L.A. this week