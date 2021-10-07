A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring at least 17 people and halting trains and subways. Officials said there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.The Meteorological Agency said...Full Article
Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes Tokyo; 17 people injured
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
M5.9 quake shakes Tokyo; over 20 people injured
A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on at 10:41 p.m. Thursday, injuring at least 20 people and halting trains..
Japan Today