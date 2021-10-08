Half a million Australians will soon roll up their sleeves again, this time for a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.Australia's peak advisory group on vaccines has now officially given the green light for booster shots for those...Full Article
Covid 19 Australia: Some Australians to get third dose 'booster' vaccine
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pima County Health Department offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
KGUN, Tucson, AZ
Pima County plans to supply up to 258,700 Pfizer booster shots from October-December 2021.
Advertisement
More coverage
Who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shots?
KSTU - Scripps
In one week, tens of thousands of Utahns rolled up their sleeves for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, many more..
-
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective Against Hospitalization for Up to Six Months
VOA News
-
EU Regulator: Booster Shots Can be Considered for All Adults
VOA News
-
COVID: EU regulator backs BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and over
Deutsche Welle
-
EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older
SeattlePI.com