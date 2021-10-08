Covid 19 Australia: Some Australians to get third dose 'booster' vaccine

Covid 19 Australia: Some Australians to get third dose 'booster' vaccine

New Zealand Herald

Published

Half a million Australians will soon roll up their sleeves again, this time for a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.Australia's peak advisory group on vaccines has now officially given the green light for booster shots for those...

Full Article