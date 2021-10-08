Geno Smith does 'incredible job' replacing Russell Wilson as Seahawks fall short vs. Rams
Published
Entering his third season as the Seahawks backup, Geno Smith, the coin-flip champion, hadn't taken a meaningful snap in his time in...Full Article
Published
Entering his third season as the Seahawks backup, Geno Smith, the coin-flip champion, hadn't taken a meaningful snap in his time in...Full Article
Geno Smith, who replaced an injured Russell Wilson late, came up just short on Thursday night.
Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand Thursday night and was unable to finish, as Geno Smith came on,..