Whoopi Goldberg receives apology from Barbara Corcoran for body shaming joke
Published
"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran has apologized to Whoopi Goldberg after Corcoran was accused of body shaming Goldberg on "The View."Full Article
Published
"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran has apologized to Whoopi Goldberg after Corcoran was accused of body shaming Goldberg on "The View."Full Article
“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran tried to make a joke about Whoopi Goldberg on “The View,” but it was not received well...
'she has a phenomenal sense of humor'