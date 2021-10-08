2 dead in shooting at senior living facility in Maryland, suspect in custody: Police
Published
Two victims are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Maryland.Full Article
Published
Two victims are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Maryland.Full Article
two female employees of the senior living facility died
Two people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility outside Washington, DC, on Friday morning, and a suspect..