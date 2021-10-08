Will Italy go back to medicine?

These nearly two Covidian years have seen the emergence of a biopower also based on "certified experts” who have dominated the media scene with an uncommon skill. They are often medical doctors and medical professionals, therefore people who should be more familiar with hospital wards, sick needs for care and laboratories, so their sudden skill in managing the media gives rise to the suspicion that there is a team of spin doctors that follows them. It's really like this? We will never know, most likely, but we shouldn't be surprised to have guessed the truth. The existence of such a compact and fierce front has not prevented the birth of opposite experiences and the spread of ideas that do not conform to the current narrative. Not only have we seen and heard doctors and scientists contesting what "certified experts” were constantly saying, but the avalanche of mud that tried to engulf people like Luc Montagnier and Robert Malone was unsuccessful. Some Italian doctors have decidedly refused to follow the instructions of the Italian Ministry of Health, thus rejecting the infamous "paracetamol and watchful waiting” and they have instead visited patients (even house by house) by administering prohibited drugs. Many lives have been saved and although openly attacked, these doctors have never been reported and taken to court. A curious thing if you think about it for a moment.